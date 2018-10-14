England v Spain: Should Gareth Southgate go for points or experiment?

Gareth Southgate handed a debut to 18-year-old Jadon Sancho in England's goalless draw with Croatia on Friday

Nations League: Spain v England Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Date: Monday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England get their latest opportunity to prove they belong in world football's elite when they face Spain in Seville on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's side reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, but have still not recorded the landmark win he believes will cement their status.

England also need points to improve their Uefa Nations League position after taking only one from their first two games - against Spain and Croatia.

Southgate knows a win against resurgent Spain will provide further evidence England are on the right track - but defeat will increase the sense the World Cup may be as good as it gets for some time.

Points on the board or time to experiment?

The Nations League was designed to eradicate "meaningless" friendlies and spice up international breaks by injecting an element of jeopardy around the qualifying process for Euro 2020.

It is fair to say the competitive element has yet to catch on - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described it as "the most senseless competition in world football" - but England do not want to make qualification for the next Euros tougher by being relegated from their group.

The two worst performing teams out of the top 12 sides in the Nations League will be seeded in Pot Two when the draw for qualifying is made in December.

Spain are in pole position of Group A4 after beating England at Wembley and thrashing Croatia 6-0, so in this context the Three Lions' tame goalless draw behind closed doors in Rijeka on Friday can be seen as a satisfactory result.

The Football Association has shown its faith in Southgate with a new four-year contract and there is hardly a mood of "be all or end all" around these games, but the question of qualification still leaves the manager trying to perform a delicate balancing act.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, who misses this game through suspension, disagrees with his club boss, saying: "We want to win every game, even if it's a friendly. The Nations League is important because it has that effect on groups and seedings for the Euros."

Media playback is not supported on this device The Uefa Nations League explained

Southgate must avoid another defeat after a succession of lacklustre showings following the relative success of Russia - so he has had to weigh up the risks of shuffling his pack against a Spain side improving rapidly under Luis Enrique.

He will also be without the suspended John Stones, who will be replaced by Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho created a big impression in his 13-minute cameo in Croatia, but a squad that drew praise for its new-era inclusion of the 18-year-old, fellow teenager Mason Mount, and Leicester City's James Maddison is now also tempered by pragmatism and reality in Spain, although Tottenham's Harry Winks may get his chance.

Spain are a far cry from the shambles of their World Cup campaign. After coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament after it was revealed he had agreed to take over at Real Madrid, the team - under emergency coach Fernando Hierro - went out on penalties to Russia in the last 16.

The 4-1 thrashing of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday was the latest indicator of their improvement so it would be a gamble for Southgate to stray too far from his strongest side given the dangers posed by Spain and the need to get some Nations League points.

This is a huge occasion in Seville. Thousands turned out to watch Spain's training session on Sunday evening and streets were lined with traffic in anticipation on this game.

It is not a night for too many England experiments.

So where do England stand?

It would be harsh to say England have gone backwards since Russia, but they have not made any strides forward in the three games played since they returned home as heroes after reaching their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

England have been distinctly low-key, although there was some excuse against Croatia given the surreal surroundings of an empty stadium in Rijeka.

A good performance and result here in Seville will avoid further dilution of the summer feel-good factor and a revisiting of the view muttered by some that England were beneficiaries of a kind draw in Russia and failed against the top-class sides when it mattered.

Old problems remain, and a date at Real Betis' Estadio Benito Villarmarin against a resurgent Spain will be a tough proving ground to find a solution.

England are still searching in vain for an answer to their lack of midfield creativity, as Ross Barkley did not take his chance in Rijeka, while other problems are emerging in the final third.

Raheem Sterling continually, and with justification, receives praise for his attitude and work-rate - but eventually the demand must be made for end product.

How long can England sustain a forward who does not score goals?

Media playback is not supported on this device England deserved to win in Croatia - Southgate

England and Southgate will hope one spark will ignite Sterling but he has now failed to score in 27 internationals stretching back to October 2015 and the 2-0 win against Estonia at Wembley. Two goals in 45 appearances is a dismal return.

It is a spell that encompasses 1,810 minutes and only four shots on target.

The contrast with his Manchester City form - 34 goals in 97 appearances in the same period - is stark.

From the England side that took the field when he last scored three years ago, only Harry Kane and Barkley started in Rijeka. Southgate, perhaps fortunately for Sterling, has not been forced to consider serious competition for his place.

Kane, England's most reliable marksman, has had a six-game barren spell since his penalty against Colombia in the World Cup, hitting the woodwork with a header against Croatia.

He has swept aside accusations he is jaded, and opposition such as Spain is perfect for him to restate his England credentials. His manager will certainly hope so.

The Nations League may not have totally captured the imagination, but Monday will be a night of real significance for Southgate's England.