Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool and Netherlands defender to miss Belgium game with rib injury

Virgil van Dijk
Van Dijk scored just his second goal for the Netherlands against Germany

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will miss the Netherlands' friendly with Belgium on Tuesday with a rib injury.

The Dutch Football Association said the centre-back, 27, is still suffering from the injury he sustained in Liverpool's Premier League win against Southampton on 22 September.

Van Dijk scored the opening goal as the Dutch beat Germany 3-0 on Saturday in the Nations League.

Reds forward Mohamed Salah left Egypt's squad on Saturday with a muscle strain.

Liverpool's next game is at Huddersfield on Saturday, 20 October.

