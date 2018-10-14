Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Caldwell, Partick Thistle, Hibernian, Mavrias

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney was released from the Scotland squad before Sunday's friendly against Portugal because national manager Alex McLeish fears burnout for the 21-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admits all 10 outfield players could be dropped following Thursday's Nations League defeat by Israel "because none of us showed up" except goalkeeper Allan McGregor. (Sunday Mail)

Robertson admits "uncertainty" has crept into his and Tierney's games playing at left wing-back and left centre-half instead of their usual left-back roles at club level. (Herald - subscription required)

McLeish is to ditch his 3-4-3 formation in favour of a back four against Portugal, with Jack Hendry lining up at centre-half next to Scott McKenna.(Sun)

Or, McLeish will not bow to pressure and abandon his three-at-the-back formation. (Scotland on Sunday)

Ex-Celtic, Hibernian and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell is expected to be named Partick Thistle manager, with the former Wigan and Chesterfield boss the Firhill club's preferred candidate. (Sun)

Hibernian are close to signing Greece winger Charalampos Mavrias, 24. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan says watching his father play junior football was the making of his professional career. (Sun)

And Mallan hopes to take his Hibs form on to the international stage when Scotland Under-21s host their English counterparts on Thursday. (Herald - subscription required)

Players in Scotland may campaign to have plastic pitches banned. (Sunday Mail)