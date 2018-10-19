Premier League
Everton16:00Crystal Palace
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina
Everton centre-back Yerry Mina last played a competitive match during Colombia's last-16 World Cup defeat by England

TEAM NEWS

Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to finally make his debut after three months out with a foot injury.

He could be joined by Andre Gomes, a fellow signing from Barcelona, who is available following a hamstring problem, while Phil Jagielka also returns.

Crystal Palace may be without key forward Wilfried Zaha, who sustained a groin injury on international duty.

Christian Benteke is sidelined until next year following knee surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: There is no English club Roy Hodgson has faced as an opposition manager more often than Everton - not that he'll want reminding of the fact.

The 71-year-old former Liverpool boss has been in the opposition dugout at Goodison eight times - and has the rotten record of one draw (20 years ago with Blackburn) and seven defeats.

Of course, Hodgson will travel thinking that he's due a win at the old ground - and after four home games without scoring he might be glad to be on the road.

But Hodgson is far too wise to indulge in baseless optimism: a point would be a good outcome for the Eagles against an Everton side which recorded back-to-back league wins before the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought the Toffees' win at Leicester last time out was their best result of the season, and now they have to try to back that up.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v cricket legend Shane Warne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton are unbeaten in seven Premier League games against Crystal Palace since a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park in 2014 (W3, D4).
  • Palace have won a club record four Premier League away games against Everton, although they are winless in the last three (D2, L1).
  • Everton could win consecutive top-flight home fixtures against Palace for the first time since 1990.
  • There have been just four home wins in 18 Premier League meetings.

Everton

  • Everton have won back-to-back league matches for the first time in 2018-19.
  • They could record three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January 2017 - with the third win in that run coming at Crystal Palace.
  • Everton have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games played on a Sunday, losing 11.
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored four goals in four league games - as many as he managed in the whole of last season.
  • Sigurdsson scored his 50th Premier League goal against Leicester, with 19 of those goals coming from outside of the penalty area, a joint league-high with Philippe Coutinho during the same period.

Crystal Palace

  • A win for Crystal Palace would be their 200th in the top flight and 100th in the Premier League.
  • Palace have won just twice in the Premier League this season, losing five times and drawing once.
  • Their two wins and five goals this season have come in away fixtures.
  • In their next four matches after this fixture the Eagles face Arsenal (h), Chelsea (a), Spurs (h) and Manchester United (a).
  • Palace are the only Premier League club not to have scored from a set piece. Last season they ranked third with 17 set-piece goals.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City86202131820
2Chelsea86201851320
3Liverpool86201531220
4Arsenal86021910918
5Tottenham8602157818
6Bournemouth85121612416
7Wolves843196315
8Man Utd84131314-113
9Watford84131112-113
10Leicester84041412212
11Everton83321312112
12Burnley82241012-28
13Brighton8224913-48
14Crystal Palace821559-47
15West Ham8215813-57
16Southampton8125614-85
17Fulham8125921-125
18Huddersfield8035417-133
19Newcastle8026613-72
20Cardiff8026417-132
