Everton v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to finally make his debut after three months out with a foot injury.
He could be joined by Andre Gomes, a fellow signing from Barcelona, who is available following a hamstring problem, while Phil Jagielka also returns.
Crystal Palace may be without key forward Wilfried Zaha, who sustained a groin injury on international duty.
Christian Benteke is sidelined until next year following knee surgery.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Wilsonfooty: There is no English club Roy Hodgson has faced as an opposition manager more often than Everton - not that he'll want reminding of the fact.
The 71-year-old former Liverpool boss has been in the opposition dugout at Goodison eight times - and has the rotten record of one draw (20 years ago with Blackburn) and seven defeats.
Of course, Hodgson will travel thinking that he's due a win at the old ground - and after four home games without scoring he might be glad to be on the road.
But Hodgson is far too wise to indulge in baseless optimism: a point would be a good outcome for the Eagles against an Everton side which recorded back-to-back league wins before the international break.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I thought the Toffees' win at Leicester last time out was their best result of the season, and now they have to try to back that up.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton are unbeaten in seven Premier League games against Crystal Palace since a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park in 2014 (W3, D4).
- Palace have won a club record four Premier League away games against Everton, although they are winless in the last three (D2, L1).
- Everton could win consecutive top-flight home fixtures against Palace for the first time since 1990.
- There have been just four home wins in 18 Premier League meetings.
Everton
- Everton have won back-to-back league matches for the first time in 2018-19.
- They could record three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January 2017 - with the third win in that run coming at Crystal Palace.
- Everton have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games played on a Sunday, losing 11.
- Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored four goals in four league games - as many as he managed in the whole of last season.
- Sigurdsson scored his 50th Premier League goal against Leicester, with 19 of those goals coming from outside of the penalty area, a joint league-high with Philippe Coutinho during the same period.
Crystal Palace
- A win for Crystal Palace would be their 200th in the top flight and 100th in the Premier League.
- Palace have won just twice in the Premier League this season, losing five times and drawing once.
- Their two wins and five goals this season have come in away fixtures.
- In their next four matches after this fixture the Eagles face Arsenal (h), Chelsea (a), Spurs (h) and Manchester United (a).
- Palace are the only Premier League club not to have scored from a set piece. Last season they ranked third with 17 set-piece goals.