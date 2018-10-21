The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City Women12:30Chelsea Women
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium, England

Birmingham City Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

  • 30Berger
  • 7Arthur
  • 6Harrop
  • 25Mannion
  • 3Sargeant
  • 4Ladd
  • 13Ewers
  • 37Staniforth
  • 8Mayling
  • 14Follis
  • 15Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 11Quinn
  • 18Scofield
  • 21Hayles
  • 23Scott
  • 29Hampton

Chelsea Women

  • 1Lindahl
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 20Andersson
  • 10Ji
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 14Kirby
  • 15England

Substitutes

  • 3Blundell
  • 8Carney
  • 11Riley
  • 17Engman
  • 21Cooper
  • 23Bachmann
  • 28Telford

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44002131812
2B'ham City Women540163312
3Man City Women53201651111
4Reading Women42115147
5Chelsea Women513125-36
6Liverpool Women420237-46
7Bristol City Women41213305
8West Ham Women4112612-64
9Everton Ladies402238-52
10Brighton Women501438-51
11Yeovil Town Ladies4004215-130
View full The FA Women's Super League table

