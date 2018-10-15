Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Scotland U2117:30England U21
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Scotland U21 v England U21 live on BBC

Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke
Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke both scored in England's 3-1 win over Scotland in their earlier Group D qualifier

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on the BBC Sport website or on connected TV (17:25-20:05 BST). Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

BBC Sport will show Scotland Under-21s against England Under-21s on the website and via connected TV on Tuesday 16 October 17:25-20:05 BST.

Aidy Boothroyd's England side head to Tynecastle having booked their spot at Euro 2019 and unbeaten in 34 qualifiers.

England ensured their presence at next June's tournament in Italy and San Marino with a 7-0 win over Andorra.

Scotland's hopes of qualifying were ended by a 3-1 defeat in Ukraine.

West Brom's loanee from Leicester Harvey Barnes and Aston Villa's on-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham are set to feature for England with Boothroyd set to make changes for the match in Edinburgh.

Reiss Nelson and Dominic Solanke are also pushing for starts after scoring as second-half substitutes against Andorra on Thursday.

"There will be a few players who will get a chance," Boothroyd said. "Harvey has been exceptional, I've been really impressed with him.

"I'll mix it up again and as we get into November, now we know we have qualified, in the next month to six weeks there will be a lot of organising and making sure we're ready for Italy."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U21108112652125
2Croatia U21107212752223
3Czech Rep U21105141415-116
4Belarus U21104241114-314
5Moldova U2110217823-157
6San Marino U2110019125-241

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198012481624
2Slovakia U2196031717018
3Northern Ireland U2195221411317
4Iceland U2193241412211
5Albania U219135715-86
6Estonia U219018922-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2196212781920
2Poland U2195401991019
3Georgia U2193331116-512
4Finland U2192341319-69
5Faroe Islands U2191441017-77
6Lithuania U219126516-115

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2197202141723
2Ukraine U219522189917
3Netherlands U2194321861215
4Scotland U2194231311214
5Latvia U219036518-133
6Andorra U219027128-272

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2197113172422
2Norway U2194231412214
3R. of Ireland U2194231213-114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2193241418-411
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2193241112-111
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U219108723-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2198102351825
2Russia U21961223101319
3Austria U2196122251719
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2191171123-124
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U2196301541121
2Portugal U2196122992019
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
4Wales U219315813-510
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U219009238-360

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2194321311215
3Bulgaria U2192431010010
4Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
5Montenegro U2192251014-48
6Luxembourg U219117621-154
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

