Scotland U21 v England U21 live on BBC

Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke both scored in England's 3-1 win over Scotland in their earlier Group D qualifier

Aidy Boothroyd's England side head to Tynecastle having booked their spot at Euro 2019 and unbeaten in 34 qualifiers.

England ensured their presence at next June's tournament in Italy and San Marino with a 7-0 win over Andorra.

Scotland's hopes of qualifying were ended by a 3-1 defeat in Ukraine.

West Brom's loanee from Leicester Harvey Barnes and Aston Villa's on-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham are set to feature for England with Boothroyd set to make changes for the match in Edinburgh.

Reiss Nelson and Dominic Solanke are also pushing for starts after scoring as second-half substitutes against Andorra on Thursday.

"There will be a few players who will get a chance," Boothroyd said. "Harvey has been exceptional, I've been really impressed with him.

"I'll mix it up again and as we get into November, now we know we have qualified, in the next month to six weeks there will be a lot of organising and making sure we're ready for Italy."