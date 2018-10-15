Premier League quiz: Can you name 20 Spaniards who have scored most goals?

England face Spain in the Nations League on Monday - and that got us thinking of all the great Spanish players to have graced the Premier League.

Test your knowledge (and memory) and see if you can tell us the 20 Spanish players who have scored the most Premier League goals.

To give you some help, we have included the teams they scored for.

You have five minutes to get all 20 - and don't forget to share your results on social media. Good luck.

Can you name the 20 Spanish players who have scored the most Premier League goals?

Score: 0 / 20
05:00
You scored 0/20

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you