UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Netherlands19:45Germany
Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

Netherlands v Germany

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33004049
2Andorra302112-12
3Latvia302112-12
4Kazakhstan302124-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia300325-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

