Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Roman Murtazaev.
Latvia v Kazakhstan
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 18Savalnieks
- 4Dubra
- 19Jagodinskis
- 2Maksimenko
- 16Lukjanovs
- 13IsajevsSubstituted forFertovsat 27'minutes
- 7RuginsSubstituted forCiganiksat 67'minutes
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forGutkovskisat 73'minutes
- 10Sabala
- 15Rakels
Substitutes
- 3Freimanis
- 5Solovjovs
- 6Kurakins
- 8Fertovs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 14Ciganiks
- 17Tarasovs
- 20Oss
- 21Zulevs
- 22Gutkovskis
- 23Steinbors
Kazakhstan
- 1Eric
- 21BeysebekovBooked at 43mins
- 4Postnikov
- 2Maliy
- 18Shomko
- 5KuatBooked at 39mins
- 10Zhukov
- 9IslamkhanSubstituted forFedinat 75'minutes
- 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forSeidakhmetat 65'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 14Murtazaev
- 13Shchetkin
Substitutes
- 3Alip
- 6Vorogovskiy
- 7Narzildaev
- 8Paragulgov
- 11Sokolenko
- 12Plotnikov
- 15Turysbek
- 16Suyumbayev
- 17Seidakhmet
- 20Fedin
- 22Nepogodov
- 23Logvinenko
- Referee:
- Harald Lechner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt saved. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Foul by Aleksandrs Fertovs (Latvia).
Hand ball by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks tries a through ball, but Valerijs Sabala is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Offside, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks tries a through ball, but Vitalijs Maksimenko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valerijs Sabala.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Vladislavs Gutkovskis replaces Arturs Karasausks.
Attempt missed. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Attempt saved. Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Shchetkin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks replaces Ritvars Rugins.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yerkebulan Seidakhmet replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.
Attempt blocked. Arturs Karasausks (Latvia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).
Ritvars Rugins (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).
Attempt saved. Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Arturs Karasausks (Latvia).
Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).
Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan).
Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Evgeny Postnikov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evgeny Postnikov.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1.
Offside, Latvia. Kaspars Dubra tries a through ball, but Valerijs Sabala is caught offside.