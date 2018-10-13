UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Norway1Slovenia0

Norway v Slovenia

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 3Hovland
  • 5Rosted
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Johansen
  • 18Selnaes
  • 19Henriksen
  • 10ElyounoussiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forJohnsenat 75'minutes
  • 7King
  • 11Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 4Forren
  • 9Sørloth
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 15Berge
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Johansen
  • 23Fossum

Slovenia

  • 1Belec
  • 2Skubic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 4KrajncSubstituted forMitrovicat 9'minutes
  • 13Jokic
  • 15CrnigojSubstituted forIlicicat 61'minutes
  • 22StulacSubstituted forBijolat 45'minutes
  • 6Krhin
  • 11Bezjak
  • 10Zajc
  • 9Sporar

Substitutes

  • 3Balkovec
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 7Ilicic
  • 8Dervisevic
  • 12Kotnik
  • 14Mlinar Delamea
  • 16Ivacic
  • 18Zahovic
  • 19Beric
  • 20Pozeg Vancas
  • 21Bijol
  • 23Blazic
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Bjørn Johnsen replaces Tarik Elyounoussi.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.

Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nemanja Mitrovic.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Ole Selnaes (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic replaces Domen Crnigoj.

Offside, Norway. Markus Henriksen tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

Attempt blocked. Haitam Aleesami (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Domen Crnigoj.

Markus Henriksen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).

Foul by Joshua King (Norway).

Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua King (Norway).

Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Norway. Ole Selnaes tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Roman Bezjak (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Norway 1, Slovenia 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Jaka Bijol replaces Leo Stulac.

Half Time

First Half ends, Norway 1, Slovenia 0.

Goal!

Goal! Norway 1, Slovenia 0. Ole Selnaes (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua King.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Domen Crnigoj.

Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).

Roman Bezjak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33004049
2Andorra302112-12
3Latvia302112-12
4Kazakhstan302124-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia300325-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Find a club, activity or sport near you