Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Norway v Slovenia
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 3Hovland
- 5Rosted
- 2Aleesami
- 8Johansen
- 18Selnaes
- 19Henriksen
- 10ElyounoussiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forJohnsenat 75'minutes
- 7King
- 11Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 4Forren
- 9Sørloth
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 15Berge
- 16Svensson
- 17Linnes
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Johnsen
- 22Johansen
- 23Fossum
Slovenia
- 1Belec
- 2Skubic
- 17Mevlja
- 4KrajncSubstituted forMitrovicat 9'minutes
- 13Jokic
- 15CrnigojSubstituted forIlicicat 61'minutes
- 22StulacSubstituted forBijolat 45'minutes
- 6Krhin
- 11Bezjak
- 10Zajc
- 9Sporar
Substitutes
- 3Balkovec
- 5Mitrovic
- 7Ilicic
- 8Dervisevic
- 12Kotnik
- 14Mlinar Delamea
- 16Ivacic
- 18Zahovic
- 19Beric
- 20Pozeg Vancas
- 21Bijol
- 23Blazic
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Bjørn Johnsen replaces Tarik Elyounoussi.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.
Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nemanja Mitrovic.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ole Selnaes (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic replaces Domen Crnigoj.
Offside, Norway. Markus Henriksen tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).
Attempt blocked. Haitam Aleesami (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nejc Skubic (Slovenia).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Domen Crnigoj.
Markus Henriksen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).
Foul by Joshua King (Norway).
Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua King (Norway).
Miha Mevlja (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norway. Ole Selnaes tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Roman Bezjak (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Norway 1, Slovenia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Jaka Bijol replaces Leo Stulac.
Half Time
First Half ends, Norway 1, Slovenia 0.
Goal!
Goal! Norway 1, Slovenia 0. Ole Selnaes (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua King.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Domen Crnigoj.
Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).
Roman Bezjak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway).