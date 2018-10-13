UEFA Nations League - Group D1
Georgia1Andorra0

Georgia v Andorra

Line-ups

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 4Kashia
  • 22Navalovski
  • 6Kvekveskiri
  • 7Kankava
  • 11Chakvetadze
  • 9KiteishviliBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAnanidzeat 68'minutes
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 13KacharavaSubstituted forGviliaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Khotcholava
  • 10Ananidze
  • 12Kvaskhvadze
  • 14Kupatadze
  • 15Aburjania
  • 16Tabidze
  • 17Merebashvili
  • 18Tchanturishvili
  • 19Zarandia
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Gvilia
  • 23Dvali

Andorra

  • 1Gomes MoreiraBooked at 34mins
  • 18Rubio Gómez
  • 20LloveraSubstituted forGarcía Miramontesat 45+1'minutesBooked at 51mins
  • 6Lima
  • 15San Nicolás Schellens
  • 22RodríguezBooked at 59mins
  • 4RebésSubstituted forPujolat 78'minutes
  • 3Vales
  • 17Cervós
  • 2MartínezBooked at 28mins
  • 8De Matos Vieira

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Pujol
  • 10Sanchez Soto
  • 11Moreno
  • 12Pires
  • 13Perez
  • 14Clemente
  • 16Ferré
  • 21García Renom
  • 23Rubio Gómez
Referee:
Leontios Trattou

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamAndorra
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Valerian Gvilia replaces Nika Kacharava.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Marc Pujol replaces Marc Rebés because of an injury.

Delay in match Marc Rebés (Andorra) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Georgia. Jano Ananidze replaces Otar Kiteishvili.

Attempt blocked. Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nika Kacharava.

Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).

Offside, Georgia. Guram Kashia tries a through ball, but Nika Kacharava is caught offside.

Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgi Navalovski with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Moisés.

Attempt blocked. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Otar Kiteishvili.

Attempt missed. Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Nika Kacharava (Georgia).

Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Jesús Rubio.

Attempt blocked. Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaba Kankava.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Josep Gomes.

Booking

Emili García (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nika Kacharava (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Emili García (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Josep Gomes.

Attempt saved. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Otar Kiteishvili with a cross.

Attempt missed. Marc Rebés (Andorra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Georgia 1, Andorra 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Georgia 1, Andorra 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Emili García replaces Max Llovera because of an injury.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33004049
2Andorra302112-12
3Latvia302112-12
4Kazakhstan302124-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia300325-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
Find a club, activity or sport near you