UEFA Nations League - Group D4
Armenia0Gibraltar1

Armenia v Gibraltar

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 16Airapetyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 15MkoyanBooked at 49mins
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 9MalakyanSubstituted forPizzelliat 45'minutes
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 20BarseghyanSubstituted forSarkisovat 61'minutes
  • 18Mkhitaryan
  • 10Ghazaryan
  • 14MovsisyanSubstituted forAdamyanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 2Haceaturov
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Mkrtchyan
  • 7Malakyan
  • 8Pizzelli
  • 11Sarkisov
  • 12Aivazov
  • 17Daghbashyan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 23Avetisyan

Gibraltar

  • 1GoldwinBooked at 67mins
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Bardon
  • 17Hernandez
  • 11Pons
  • 10Walker
  • 21CoombesSubstituted forStycheat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Garcia
  • 5Jolley
  • 6Annesley
  • 9Styche
  • 13Cafer
  • 15Barnett
  • 16Casciaro
  • 18Ballantine
  • 19Cabrera
  • 20Britto
Referee:
Fedayi San

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home27
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).

Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.

Foul by Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia).

Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Varazdat Haroyan.

Offside, Armenia. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan tries a through ball, but Artur Sarkisov is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan with a cross.

Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Jamie Coombes.

Attempt missed. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Artur Sarkisov.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Sargis Adamyan replaces Yura Movsisyan.

Booking

Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Alain Pons (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.

Offside, Armenia. Artur Sarkisov tries a through ball, but Kamo Hovhannisyan is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yura Movsisyan.

Attempt missed. Artur Sarkisov (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Pizzelli.

Attempt missed. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Armenia. Artur Sarkisov replaces Tigran Barseghyan.

Attempt missed. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Pizzelli with a cross.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Kyle Goldwin.

Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Andrew Hernandez.

Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).

Jamie Coombes (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Armenia. Marcos Pizzelli tries a through ball, but Hovhannes Hambardzumyan is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 0, Gibraltar 1. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33004049
2Andorra302112-12
3Latvia302112-12
4Kazakhstan302124-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia300325-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

