Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Armenia v Gibraltar
Line-ups
Armenia
- 16Airapetyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 15MkoyanBooked at 49mins
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 9MalakyanSubstituted forPizzelliat 45'minutes
- 5Grigoryan
- 20BarseghyanSubstituted forSarkisovat 61'minutes
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 10Ghazaryan
- 14MovsisyanSubstituted forAdamyanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 2Haceaturov
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Mkrtchyan
- 7Malakyan
- 8Pizzelli
- 11Sarkisov
- 12Aivazov
- 17Daghbashyan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 22Adamyan
- 23Avetisyan
Gibraltar
- 1GoldwinBooked at 67mins
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 3Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 7Casciaro
- 8Bardon
- 17Hernandez
- 11Pons
- 10Walker
- 21CoombesSubstituted forStycheat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 6Annesley
- 9Styche
- 13Cafer
- 15Barnett
- 16Casciaro
- 18Ballantine
- 19Cabrera
- 20Britto
- Referee:
- Fedayi San
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Foul by Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia).
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Varazdat Haroyan.
Offside, Armenia. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan tries a through ball, but Artur Sarkisov is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan with a cross.
Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Reece Styche replaces Jamie Coombes.
Attempt missed. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Artur Sarkisov.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Sargis Adamyan replaces Yura Movsisyan.
Booking
Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Alain Pons (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Offside, Armenia. Artur Sarkisov tries a through ball, but Kamo Hovhannisyan is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yura Movsisyan.
Attempt missed. Artur Sarkisov (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Pizzelli.
Attempt missed. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Artur Sarkisov replaces Tigran Barseghyan.
Attempt missed. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Pizzelli with a cross.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Kyle Goldwin.
Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Andrew Hernandez.
Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).
Jamie Coombes (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Armenia. Marcos Pizzelli tries a through ball, but Hovhannes Hambardzumyan is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 0, Gibraltar 1. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.