Irish Premiership: Crusaders score in 10 seconds while Linfield go top

Snoddy strike after 10 seconds sets Crues on their way to a 3-0 win over Glens

Matthew Snoddy scored after just 10 seconds as champions Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-0 in the Irish Premiership.

No official record exists, so the remarkable goal could well be the quickest ever scored in Northern Ireland's top division.

Meanwhile, defender Jimmy Callacher headed all three goals in Linfield's 3-1 home win over Newry City.

That took the Blues back to the top of the league table as overnight leaders Glenavon were not in action.

Ballymena won 2-1 away to Institute while Warrenpoint Town snatched a late 1-0 win over Ards.

Linfield, who finished fourth last season, lead the table by two points from Glenavon who were idle because midfielder Mark Sykes was on international duty with Northern Ireland's Under-21s.

Jimmy Callacher headed all three goals for Linfield

Former Glentoran man Callacher headed in from corners in the 10th and 30th minutes to give David Healy's men a 2-0 interval advantage.

Kevin McArdle got one back for Newry but Linfield responded straight away with Callacher completing a rare hat-trick of headers.

After a sluggish start to their title defence, Crusaders made it three league wins in a row by seeing off Glentoran at Seaview.

Snoddy's quickfire goal was followed by a 20-yard Ross Clarke free-kick which put Stephen Baxter's team 2-0.

The Crues had defender Sean Ward sent off in the 61st minute when he got a second yellow card for a foul on Robbie McDaid but they still went three up when skipper Colin Coates headed in from Clarke's cross.

Ballymena United are up to fourth thanks to a 2-1 win over Institute at the Brandywell which made it back-to-back wins for David Jeffrey's side.

Alan O'Sullivan's goal gave Warrenpoint their third win of the season

Cathair Friel stole in to head a 50th-minute opener and James Knowles made it two with a penalty after Michael McCrudden bundled over Kofi Balmer in the area.

Joe McCready's stoppage-time reply for Institute meant Ballymena had to see out a nervy last few minutes.

Warrenpoint extended their unbeaten Premiership run to five matches, taking all three points against Ards at Milltown.

It looked like being a 0-0 draw until Alan O'Sullivan followed up from close-range after a shot had been blocked in the goalmouth.

The victory takes Warrenpoint above Newry and up to eighth.

"We have been done with a sucker-punch again and it is hard to take," said Ards manager Colin Nixon.

"You can't score one goal in six or seven games and expect to win matches."

Danske Bank Premiership Crusaders 3-0 Glentoran Institute 1-2 Ballymena Utd Linfield 3-1 Newry City Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Ards