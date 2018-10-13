UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Slovakia0Czech Rep1

Slovakia v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Slovakia

  • 1Dubravka
  • 2PekaríkSubstituted forSaboat 45'minutes
  • 14Skriniar
  • 3SkrtelBooked at 29mins
  • 15HubocanBooked at 27mins
  • 22Lobotka
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19KuckaSubstituted forWeissat 54'minutes
  • 8Duda
  • 20Mak
  • 11Nemec

Substitutes

  • 4Satka
  • 5Gyömbér
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Weiss
  • 9Bero
  • 10Rusnák
  • 12Sulla
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 16Hancko
  • 18Sabo
  • 21Mráz
  • 23Jakubech

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 3Celustka
  • 5Brabec
  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 15SoucekBooked at 38mins
  • 21Pavelka
  • 20Vydra
  • 9DockalBooked at 22mins
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 11Krmencik

Substitutes

  • 6Kudela
  • 7Barak
  • 10Travnik
  • 12Stronati
  • 13Masopust
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Koubek
  • 17Coufal
  • 18Sural
  • 19Schick
  • 22Novak
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).

Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Slovakia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ondrej Duda with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Vladimir Weiss replaces Juraj Kucka.

Goal!

Goal! Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 1. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.

Foul by Marek Hamsik (Slovakia).

Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Sabo replaces Peter Pekarík.

Second Half

Second Half begins Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Peter Pekarík following a set piece situation.

Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).

Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.

Booking

Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).

Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Czech Republic. David Pavelka tries a through ball, but Michal Krmencik is caught offside.

Booking

Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).

Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) because of an injury.

Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).

Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep201112-11
3Slovakia201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

