Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).
Slovakia v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Slovakia
- 1Dubravka
- 2PekaríkSubstituted forSaboat 45'minutes
- 14Skriniar
- 3SkrtelBooked at 29mins
- 15HubocanBooked at 27mins
- 22Lobotka
- 17Hamsik
- 19KuckaSubstituted forWeissat 54'minutes
- 8Duda
- 20Mak
- 11Nemec
Substitutes
- 4Satka
- 5Gyömbér
- 6Gregus
- 7Weiss
- 9Bero
- 10Rusnák
- 12Sulla
- 13Hrosovsky
- 16Hancko
- 18Sabo
- 21Mráz
- 23Jakubech
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 2Kaderábek
- 3Celustka
- 5Brabec
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 15SoucekBooked at 38mins
- 21Pavelka
- 20Vydra
- 9DockalBooked at 22mins
- 8Zmrhal
- 11Krmencik
Substitutes
- 6Kudela
- 7Barak
- 10Travnik
- 12Stronati
- 13Masopust
- 14Jankto
- 16Koubek
- 17Coufal
- 18Sural
- 19Schick
- 22Novak
- 23Pavlenka
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Slovakia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ondrej Duda with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Vladimir Weiss replaces Juraj Kucka.
Goal!
Goal! Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 1. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
Foul by Marek Hamsik (Slovakia).
Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Sabo replaces Peter Pekarík.
Second Half
Second Half begins Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Peter Pekarík following a set piece situation.
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
Booking
Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).
Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Czech Republic. David Pavelka tries a through ball, but Michal Krmencik is caught offside.
Booking
Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Slovakia).
Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) because of an injury.
Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).
Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.