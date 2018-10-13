Scotland: Charlie Mulgrew, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney and Robert Snodgrass withdraw from squad

By Jane Lewis

BBC Scotland

Scotland's John Souttar is shown a second yellow card against Israel
John Souttar was shown two yellow cards in Scotland's Nations League loss to Israel

Three defenders who started Thursday's Nations League loss to Israel have withdrawn from the Scotland squad.

Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew, who scored the Scots' goal in the 2-1 defeat, John Souttar of Hearts, who was sent off, and Celtic's Kieran Tierney, who scored an own goal, are all out.

Robert Snodgrass, who did not feature in Haifa, has also left the squad.

Boss Alex McLeish has called up Celtic's Ryan Christie and Aberdeen duo Michael Devlin and Gary Mackay-Steven.

Scotland host Portugal in a Hampden Park friendly on Sunday.

Centre-backs Mulgrew and Souttar sustained injuries in Haifa, while midfielder Snodgrass was unable to play due to a knock suffered in training.

The Scottish FA do not wish to add to Tierney's heavy workload by fielding him in a friendly, as he represents Celtic in Scotland's domestic competitions and the Europa League.

Attacking midfielder Christie, centre-back Devlin and winger Mackay-Steven have joined McLeish's squad and are in contention to face the Portuguese.

My Scotland team to face Portugal

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you