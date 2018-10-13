Scotland: Charlie Mulgrew, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney and Robert Snodgrass withdraw from squad

John Souttar was shown two yellow cards in Scotland's Nations League loss to Israel

Three defenders who started Thursday's Nations League loss to Israel have withdrawn from the Scotland squad.

Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew, who scored the Scots' goal in the 2-1 defeat, John Souttar of Hearts, who was sent off, and Celtic's Kieran Tierney, who scored an own goal, are all out.

Robert Snodgrass, who did not feature in Haifa, has also left the squad.

Boss Alex McLeish has called up Celtic's Ryan Christie and Aberdeen duo Michael Devlin and Gary Mackay-Steven.

Scotland host Portugal in a Hampden Park friendly on Sunday.

Centre-backs Mulgrew and Souttar sustained injuries in Haifa, while midfielder Snodgrass was unable to play due to a knock suffered in training.

The Scottish FA do not wish to add to Tierney's heavy workload by fielding him in a friendly, as he represents Celtic in Scotland's domestic competitions and the Europa League.

Attacking midfielder Christie, centre-back Devlin and winger Mackay-Steven have joined McLeish's squad and are in contention to face the Portuguese.