Scotland v Portugal: No Cristiano Ronaldo but Portugal still a force at Hampden

Pepe (left) and Ronaldo (centre) are missing from their Euro 2016 winning team

International friendly: Scotland v Portugal Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 14 October Kick-off: 17:00 Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland & online

It had been a long time coming.

While Scotland daydream about a place at a major finals, Portugal's ambition was on a different stratosphere.

A nation that doesn't just want to participate in World Cups and European Championships, it wants to win them.

10 July 2016: the date they finally achieved greatness.

The critics of the expanded Euro 2016 felt it was a bloated tournament with too many teams and a lack of excitement.

Therefore, those same critics callously called the Portuguese fitting winners due to the style that head coach Fernando Santos employed to guide them to the Henri Delaunay trophy.

Words such as "dour "and "boring" were used by some to describe the defensive tactics that saw off Croatia, Poland and Wales before they broke French hearts in their own backyard in the Stade de France final.

They didn't win a group match and only once was an opponent dispatched in 90 minutes.

But you couldn't blame the Portuguese for pointing to some poetic justice given Greece did to them 12 years previously in Lisbon what they did to Didier Deschamps' recently crowned World Cup winners in Paris.

And it would not be a surprise if Santos' side give themselves the opportunity to defend their title when the Euro 2020 final at Wembley comes around.

What is Portugal's form like?

Kevin Rodrigues, Cedric Soares and Renato Sanches were among the Portugal squad that trained at Hampden

Portugal's hopes of repeating Iberian neighbours Spain's European Championship and World Cup double were extinguished by an Edinson Cavani-inspired Uruguay at this year's tournament in Russia at the first knock-out hurdle.

However, they have reacted in perfect fashion to that by beginning their Nations League campaign with victories over Italy and Poland.

They have only tasted defeat five times since they won Euro 2016 and one of those was on penalties in the Confederations Cup semi-final against Chile last summer.

They also tend to score, with only Belgium and the Netherlands shutting them out in their last 19 games.

Their 100% start to the Nations League has been achieved despite the high-profile absence of their talismanic captain, Cristiano Ronaldoamid allegations of rape.

Ronaldo's unavailability, as well as Joao Moutinho and fellow midfielder Ricardo Queresma's exclusion from the squad, has in-part allowed youngsters to break through.

Santos took a fresh-looking squad to the World Cup with Euro 2016 winners such as Nani, Barcelona's on loan Everton midfielder, Andre Gomes, and young player of the tournament Renato Sanches, of Bayern Munich, all left out, although the latter is back in the mix.

Defender Pepe and Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva, who both started against the Poles, have been excused duty at Hampden.

Who are the players to watch?

Juventus wing-back Joao Cancelo (left) is among Portugal's star men

Joao Cancelo

Ronaldo's headline move to Juventus in the summer allowed Cancelo to make a lower-profile switch to the Italian champions from Valencia. The 24-year-old right wing-back was signed for around £40m and has a big future in the national team.

Ruben Neves

One of eight Portuguese to star at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League, Neves' outstanding pass set up an own goal against the Poles and the 21-year-old midfielder is undoubtedly one of the first names on the team-sheet for his club.

Andre Silva

The Sevilla striker has a superb strike rate for his country with 14 goals in his 29 appearances. The 22-year-old has scored nine for club and country this season and is looking to find the net in his third successive international if he lines up at Hampden.