Scottish Challenge Cup
St. Mirren U211Queen's Park0

St. Mirren U21 v Queen's Park

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

St. Mirren U21

  • 1Wilson
  • 2Cameron
  • 5Potter
  • 4McBrearty
  • 3Miller
  • 6Glover
  • 8McShane
  • 11Henderson
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 7Breadner
  • 9Jamieson

Substitutes

  • 13Miller
  • 14Girvan
  • 15McFarlane
  • 16Jack
  • 17Reilly
  • 18Doherty
  • 19McKenna

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 4McKernon
  • 3Summers
  • 7Mortimer
  • 8Roberts
  • 6McLaren
  • 11McLean
  • 9Hawke
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12East
  • 14Moore
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Fotheringham
  • 17Lachlan
  • 18Miller
  • 20Anderson
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamSt. Mirren U21Away TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

