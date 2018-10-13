Scottish Challenge Cup
Motherwell U211Sligo Rovers0

Motherwell U21 v Sligo Rovers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Motherwell U21

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Mbulu
  • 4Maguire
  • 3Livingstone
  • 7Watson
  • 8Turnbull
  • 6Brown
  • 11Hastie
  • 14Rehman
  • 9Scott

Substitutes

  • 12McLaughlin
  • 13Hemfrey
  • 15Armstrong
  • 16Semple
  • 17Agyeman

Sligo Rovers

  • 30McGinty
  • 5Callan-McFadden
  • 21Mahon
  • 15McClean
  • 3Donelon
  • 22Cawley
  • 7McCabe
  • 14Twardek
  • 20Keaney
  • 17McAleer
  • 8Drennan

Substitutes

  • 6Sharkey
  • 10Cretaro
  • 19Wixted
  • 23Kerrigan
  • 27Morrison
  • 33Beeney
Referee:
Richard Hulme

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwell U21Away TeamSligo Rovers
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

