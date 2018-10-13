East Fife v Queen of the South
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 17Meggatt
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 19Currie
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 7Thomson
- 9Court
- 12McBride
- 15Dowds
- 20Bell
- 21McDowall
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 12Semple
- 3Marshall
- 21Frizzell
- 8Jacobs
- 10Todd
- 7Stirling
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Norman
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamQueen of Sth
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0