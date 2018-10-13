Scottish Challenge Cup
East Fife0Queen of Sth0

East Fife v Queen of the South

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17Meggatt
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 19Currie

Substitutes

  • 3Docherty
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Court
  • 12McBride
  • 15Dowds
  • 20Bell
  • 21McDowall

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 12Semple
  • 3Marshall
  • 21Frizzell
  • 8Jacobs
  • 10Todd
  • 7Stirling
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Norman
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you