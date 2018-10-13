Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 10Longridge
- 12Martin
- 19Vincent
- 11Connolly
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 8Beadling
- 15Hippolyte
- 17Thomson
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 27McCann
- 36Muirhead
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 5Graham
- 17Peggie
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 10Trouten
- 11Flannigan
- 19Zanatta
- 23Shields
Substitutes
- 9Spence
- 14Brown
- 16Karadachki
- 18Aloulou
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh