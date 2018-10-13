Bohemians v Sutton United
-
Line-ups
Bohemians
- 1Supple
- 2Pender
- 5Cornwall
- 6Byrne
- 8McCourt
- 16Buckley
- 19Lunney
- 27Kelly
- 28Stokes
- 11Devaney
- 9Corcoran
Substitutes
- 10Ward
- 15Brennan
- 17Magerusan
- 18Morris
- 23Kirk
- 25McCabe
- 32Graydon
Sutton United
- 1Worner
- 2Bennett
- 5Clough
- 18Brown
- 3ThomasBooked at 6mins
- 10Ayunga
- 23Taylor
- 15Eastmond
- 21Wishart
- 7Bolarinwa
- 24Drinan
Substitutes
- 8Davis
- 9Lafayette
- 11Cadogan
- 19Beautyman
- 26Butler
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
Home TeamBohemiansAway TeamSutton United
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2