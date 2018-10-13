Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward leaves Egypt squad with injury

Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool after he was injured during Egypt's 4-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over eSwatini on Friday.

The 26-year-old forward put Egypt 4-0 up shortly before half-time, scoring direct from a corner.

Salah, who scored 44 times for Liverpool last season but is without a goal in his past four club appearances, later limped off with a muscle strain.

The Reds' next game is at Huddersfield on Saturday, 20 October.

Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy told Bein Sports: "The initial diagnosis, according to the team doctor, is a strong muscle strain. It is not a tear. I think it is not serious."

