Nigeria striker Aaron Samuel joins Beitar Jerusalem

Nigeria's Aaron Samuel signs for Israel's Beitar Jerusalem

Struggling Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem have signed Nigeria international striker Aaron Samuel on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who joins with the option for an additional year, left Russian side CSKA Moscow at the end of last season.

"I have come to a family team and one of the biggest clubs in Israel, and I hope to make a great contribution," Samuel said.

Beitar Jerusalem are bottom of the table in the 14-team Ligat ha'Al with four points from six matches this season and will be looking to Samuel to help them address their goal-scoring problems.

He only managed four goals in 28 appearances for CSKA Moscow after joining the club from Chinese side Guangzhou R&F in January 2017.

Samuel began his European football career at Norway's Valerenga before a successful spell at rivals Sarpsborg 08 led to a big-money move to China.

A former youth international for Nigeria, he made his senior debut for the Super Eagles against Sudan in October 2014.

He has endured an injury-plagued international career scoring twice in seven games for the three-time African champions.