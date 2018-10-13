Nigeria striker Aaron Samuel joins Beitar Jerusalem

By Oluwashina Okeleji

Uyo, Nigeria

Aaron Samuel
Nigeria's Aaron Samuel signs for Israel's Beitar Jerusalem

Struggling Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem have signed Nigeria international striker Aaron Samuel on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who joins with the option for an additional year, left Russian side CSKA Moscow at the end of last season.

"I have come to a family team and one of the biggest clubs in Israel, and I hope to make a great contribution," Samuel said.

Beitar Jerusalem are bottom of the table in the 14-team Ligat ha'Al with four points from six matches this season and will be looking to Samuel to help them address their goal-scoring problems.

He only managed four goals in 28 appearances for CSKA Moscow after joining the club from Chinese side Guangzhou R&F in January 2017.

Samuel began his European football career at Norway's Valerenga before a successful spell at rivals Sarpsborg 08 led to a big-money move to China.

A former youth international for Nigeria, he made his senior debut for the Super Eagles against Sudan in October 2014.

He has endured an injury-plagued international career scoring twice in seven games for the three-time African champions.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you