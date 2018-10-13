Scottish Challenge Cup: Bannsiders boss McAree expects physical battle in Wales

Coleraine boss Rodney McAree is seeking his first win since joining from Dungannon

Rodney McAree is expecting a physical battle with Connah's Quay Nomads as his search for a first win as Coleraine boss turns to the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Bannsiders are away to the Welsh side on Saturday night with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Last Saturday's defeat by Glenavon made it four draws and a loss since McAree took over at the Showgrounds.

"They are a big, strong, physical side," he told the Coleraine website.

The Nomads are the Welsh Cup champions and are currently top of the Welsh Premier League.

Managed by former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison, they knocked out Falkirk to reach the third round.

"It's going to be a big test and you don't really know where you are against other leagues until you come up against them, so that's the challenge," McAree added.

"It's certainly a game that you won't make wholesale changes for as you want to pick things up as quickly as possible and play a strong team.

"I've managed to watch them on TV and through some clips online so at least we won't be going into the game with no knowledge.

"They have scored 18 goals in their last five games while only conceding four so that has to be respected."

Coleraine made it through to Saturday's third round with a victory on penalties over Highland League outfit Formartine United last month.

Their loss to the table-topping Lurgan Blues last weekend brought an end to Coleraine's 32-match unbeaten run in the league.