Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Forfar2

Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Neill
  • 5TenaBooked at 89mins
  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 14RossSubstituted forO'Haraat 71'minutes
  • 6FerrySubstituted forGibbonsat 79'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 11CookSubstituted forVaughanat 88'minutes
  • 19McMenamin
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 2Reid
  • 7Gibbons
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Vaughan
  • 22McBrearty

Forfar

  • 1McCallumBooked at 54mins
  • 2Bain
  • 4Whyte
  • 5TravisBooked at 62mins
  • 3Meechan
  • 6Reilly
  • 8Hill
  • 11CunninghamSubstituted forMacKintoshat 66'minutes
  • 9Baird
  • 10EastonSubstituted forMooreat 73'minutes
  • 7Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14MacKintosh
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 21Muir
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
442

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 2.

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Booking

Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Bobby Vaughan replaces Alan Cook.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).

John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Gibbons replaces Mark Ferry.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Lewis Moore replaces Dylan Easton.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kevin O'Hara replaces Sebastian Ross.

Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Hill (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Murray MacKintosh replaces Ross Cunningham.

Attempt saved. Mark Hill (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 2. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conner Duthie.

Foul by Mark Hill (Forfar Athletic).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Marc McCallum (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath107302591624
2Raith Rovers1055023111220
3East Fife106131710719
4Airdrieonians104151716113
5Brechin103431414013
6Stranraer103341113-212
7Forfar103341118-712
8Stenhousemuir10307917-89
9Dumbarton102261321-88
10Montrose10226920-118
View full Scottish League One table

