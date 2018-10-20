Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 2.
Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Neill
- 5TenaBooked at 89mins
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 14RossSubstituted forO'Haraat 71'minutes
- 6FerrySubstituted forGibbonsat 79'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 11CookSubstituted forVaughanat 88'minutes
- 19McMenamin
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 2Reid
- 7Gibbons
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 20O'Hara
- 21Vaughan
- 22McBrearty
Forfar
- 1McCallumBooked at 54mins
- 2Bain
- 4Whyte
- 5TravisBooked at 62mins
- 3Meechan
- 6Reilly
- 8Hill
- 11CunninghamSubstituted forMacKintoshat 66'minutes
- 9Baird
- 10EastonSubstituted forMooreat 73'minutes
- 7Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14MacKintosh
- 15Wilson
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 21Muir
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 2.
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Booking
Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Bobby Vaughan replaces Alan Cook.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kieran Gibbons replaces Mark Ferry.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Lewis Moore replaces Dylan Easton.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Kevin O'Hara replaces Sebastian Ross.
Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Hill (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Murray MacKintosh replaces Ross Cunningham.
Attempt saved. Mark Hill (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Forfar Athletic 2. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conner Duthie.
Foul by Mark Hill (Forfar Athletic).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Marc McCallum (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.