Match ends, Montrose 0, Airdrieonians 3.
Montrose v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Millar
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 14DillonBooked at 90mins
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 2MassonBooked at 34mins
- 15CavanaghSubstituted forRennieat 45'minutes
- 22Cregg
- 3Steeves
- 16JohnstonSubstituted forHendersonat 62'minutes
- 20AntoniazziBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 10Campbell
- 12Harrington
- 17Redman
- 23Henderson
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2Robertson
- 5Crighton
- 4Page
- 3MacDonald
- 7ConroySubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
- 6GallagherSubstituted forCairnsat 86'minutes
- 8Millar
- 11Vitoria
- 9DuffySubstituted forMcIntoshat 77'minutes
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Stewart
- 15Wilkie
- 16Russell
- 17McKenzie
- 18Cairns
- 19Edwards
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 668
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 0, Airdrieonians 3.
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Booking
Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose).
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Cairns replaces Grant Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces Ryan Conroy.
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Airdrieonians 3. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Graham Webster.
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Leighton McIntosh replaces Darryl Duffy.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).