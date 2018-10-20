Scottish League One
Arbroath3Dumbarton1

Arbroath v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2ThomsonBooked at 90mins
  • 5O'BrienBooked at 39mins
  • 4LittleBooked at 56mins
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7McKennaSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes
  • 10Swankie
  • 6WhatleyBooked at 79mins
  • 11LinnSubstituted forDenholmat 72'minutes
  • 9Wallace
  • 8SmithSubstituted forKaderat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Gold
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Graham
  • 18Kader
  • 21Hill

Dumbarton

  • 21Mutch
  • 2BallantyneBooked at 41mins
  • 5Perry
  • 4Dowie
  • 12SpencerBooked at 90mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11BarrSubstituted forForbesat 69'minutes
  • 20Thomas
  • 18Allardice
  • 14RussellSubstituted forPatonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Little
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Forbes
  • 15Paton
  • 17McGowan
  • 55Barr
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
700

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 3, Dumbarton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 3, Dumbarton 1.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Booking

Jason Thomson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Brad Spencer (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Dumbarton).

Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).

Scott Allardice (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Scott Allardice (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Callum Smith.

Booking

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Iain Russell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 3, Dumbarton 1. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Denholm.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 2, Dumbarton 1. Steven Doris (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gavin Swankie.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Michael Paton replaces Iain Russell.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Michael McKenna.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Bobby Linn.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross Forbes replaces Bobby Barr.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, Dumbarton 1. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Callum Smith.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).

(Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath107302591624
2Raith Rovers1055023111220
3East Fife106131710719
4Airdrieonians104151716113
5Brechin103431414013
6Stranraer103341113-212
7Forfar103341118-712
8Stenhousemuir10307917-89
9Dumbarton102261321-88
10Montrose10226920-118
