Scottish Championship
Ross County2Ayr1

Ross County v Ayr United

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 15WatsonBooked at 70mins
  • 5MorrisBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGrivostiat 51'minutes
  • 4FontaineSubstituted forDemetriouat 18'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 26Cowie
  • 11VigursSubstituted forGrahamat 78'minutes
  • 17Keillor-DunnBooked at 87mins
  • 8Lindsay
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 10McManus
  • 12Demetriou
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 27Stewart
  • 44Grivosti

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 16Adams
  • 3HarvieSubstituted forMcDaidat 46'minutes
  • 6Geggan
  • 4Kerr
  • 18MurdochSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes
  • 8Crawford
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest
  • 11McDaid
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
3,140

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Ross County 2, Ayr United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Ayr United 1.

Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Billy McKay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Booking

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County).

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Booking

Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (Ross County).

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Brian Graham replaces Iain Vigurs.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Andy Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.

Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Keith Watson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stelios Demetriou.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lawrence Shankland.

Hand ball by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County96211651120
2Ayr96121911819
3Inverness CT9360116515
4Dundee Utd104331516-115
5Queen of Sth93421710713
6Morton93421112-113
7Dunfermline9324914-511
8Partick Thistle103071017-79
9Alloa9144713-67
10Falkirk9108516-113
View full Scottish Championship table

