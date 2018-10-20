Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Queen of the South 1.
Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 10Longridge
- 12MartinSubstituted forThomsonat 86'minutes
- 19Vincent
- 11ConnollyBooked at 39mins
- 9RyanSubstituted forKeenaat 79'minutes
- 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 8Beadling
- 15Hippolyte
- 17Thomson
- 20Gill
- 35Keena
- 36Muirhead
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6DoyleBooked at 58mins
- 4FordyceSubstituted forSempleat 86'minutes
- 3Marshall
- 7StirlingSubstituted forFrizzellat 80'minutes
- 8Jacobs
- 10Todd
- 22NormanSubstituted forBellat 73'minutes
- 11Dobbie
- 25DykesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 12Semple
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 21Frizzell
- 26Ivison
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 4,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Queen of the South 1.
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Semple replaces Callum Fordyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces Malaury Martin.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Queen of the South 1. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Frizzell.
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Adam Frizzell replaces Andy Stirling.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Keena replaces Andy Ryan.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Owen Bell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces David Norman.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Booking
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
David Norman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
