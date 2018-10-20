Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Queen of Sth1

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 10Longridge
  • 12MartinSubstituted forThomsonat 86'minutes
  • 19Vincent
  • 11ConnollyBooked at 39mins
  • 9RyanSubstituted forKeenaat 79'minutes
  • 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 8Beadling
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 17Thomson
  • 20Gill
  • 35Keena
  • 36Muirhead

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6DoyleBooked at 58mins
  • 4FordyceSubstituted forSempleat 86'minutes
  • 3Marshall
  • 7StirlingSubstituted forFrizzellat 80'minutes
  • 8Jacobs
  • 10Todd
  • 22NormanSubstituted forBellat 73'minutes
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25DykesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 12Semple
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Frizzell
  • 26Ivison
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
4,443

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Queen of the South 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Queen of the South 1.

Booking

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Semple replaces Callum Fordyce.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joseph Thomson replaces Malaury Martin.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Queen of the South 1. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Frizzell.

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Adam Frizzell replaces Andy Stirling.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Keena replaces Andy Ryan.

Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Owen Bell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Owen Bell replaces David Norman.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Martin.

Attempt saved. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).

Booking

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

David Norman (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County96211651120
2Ayr96121911819
3Inverness CT9360116515
4Dundee Utd104331516-115
5Queen of Sth93421710713
6Morton93421112-113
7Dunfermline9324914-511
8Partick Thistle103071017-79
9Alloa9144713-67
10Falkirk9108516-113
View full Scottish Championship table

