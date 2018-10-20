Match ends, Morton 1, Falkirk 0.
Greenock Morton v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 23Scully
- 2KildaySubstituted forTumiltyat 35'minutes
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 25McKeown
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 12Tidser
- 6TelferSubstituted forMcHughat 65'minutes
- 18Oliver
- 19MacLeanSubstituted forIredaleat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 3Iredale
- 11McHugh
- 14Tumilty
- 28Purdue
- 32Lyon
- 37McGrattan
Falkirk
- 1FasanBooked at 49mins
- 4MuirheadBooked at 27mins
- 3McGhee
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 18Brough
- 6PatonBooked at 61mins
- 8Sammut
- 17BuabenSubstituted forLewisat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 25IrvingSubstituted forMitchellat 50'minutes
- 7Petravicius
- 19RuddenBooked at 82minsSubstituted forMcKeeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 9Lewis
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 15Harrison
- 22McKee
- 24Haber
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 2,757
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 1, Falkirk 0.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Brough (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paul Paton (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jack Iredale replaces Ross MacLean.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruben Sammut (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Joe McKee replaces Zak Rudden.
Booking
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Falkirk 0. Bob McHugh (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kerr Waddell.
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Charlie Telfer.
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dennon Lewis (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross MacLean (Morton) because of an injury.
Booking
Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dennon Lewis (Falkirk).
Booking
Paul Paton (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.