Scottish Championship
Alloa1Partick Thistle0

Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 8Robertson
  • 11Flannigan
  • 7CawleyBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHetheringtonat 65'minutes
  • 10TroutenSubstituted forHastieat 65'minutes
  • 19ZanattaBooked at 41mins
  • 23ShieldsSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 9Spence
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 15Hastie
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 39NtambweSubstituted forQuitongoat 76'minutes
  • 17Slater
  • 19StoreySubstituted forCoulibalyat 57'minutes
  • 10ErskineSubstituted forSpittalat 85'minutes
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 7Spittal
  • 15Melbourne
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 33Quitongo
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
1,392

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Partick Thistle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Partick Thistle 0.

Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Attempt missed. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Blair Spittal replaces Chris Erskine.

Attempt missed. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Connor Shields.

Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jai Quitongo replaces Brice Ntambwe.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Niall Keown (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by James Penrice.

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jake Hastie replaces Alan Trouten.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Kevin Cawley.

Souleymane Coulibaly (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County96211651120
2Ayr96121911819
3Inverness CT9360116515
4Dundee Utd104331516-115
5Queen of Sth93421710713
6Morton93421112-113
7Dunfermline9324914-511
8Partick Thistle103071017-79
9Alloa9144713-67
10Falkirk9108516-113
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you