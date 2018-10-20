Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1Inverness CT1

Dundee United v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 33AirdSubstituted forLoembaat 84'minutes
  • 12Stanton
  • 8FyvieBooked at 64mins
  • 11KingSubstituted forClarkat 75'minutes
  • 7McMullan
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 5Barton
  • 10Clark
  • 16Smith
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 34Rakovan
  • 90Loemba

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2RooneyBooked at 90mins
  • 22McKayBooked at 63mins
  • 5DonaldsonBooked at 82mins
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15WelshSubstituted forMcCartat 83'minutes
  • 4ChalmersBooked at 40mins
  • 11WalshSubstituted forMackayat 70'minutes
  • 7PolworthBooked at 65mins
  • 16CalderSubstituted forDoran Coganat 57'minutes
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 9Austin
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 40Harper
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
5,628

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 1.

Attempt missed. Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Yannick Loemba replaces Fraser Aird.

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Jamie McCart replaces Sean Welsh.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) for a bad foul.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Joe Chalmers.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Billy King.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 1. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Polworth following a set piece situation.

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Tom Walsh.

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Aird (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Fraser Aird (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County96211651120
2Ayr96121911819
3Inverness CT9360116515
4Dundee Utd104331516-115
5Queen of Sth93421710713
6Morton93421112-113
7Dunfermline9324914-511
8Partick Thistle103071017-79
9Alloa9144713-67
10Falkirk9108516-113
View full Scottish Championship table

