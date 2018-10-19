West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League games against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has been declared fit despite still nursing an ongoing knee injury.

Arthur Masuaku is expected to overcome an ankle problem, while striker Javier Hernandez could return after a five-match absence with a virus.

Tottenham duo Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele are available again, while Victor Wanyama and Serge Aurier should also be fit to feature.

Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen all remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Tottenham have made a better start than 12 months ago but have largely gone under the radar, with bigger stories unfolding elsewhere.

They went into the international break on the back of three successive league wins and will aim to extend that against a West Ham side whose recent upturn in form hit the buffers at Brighton.

The Hammers have only taken four points from four home games so far but they came against Manchester United and Chelsea, suggesting they rise to the big occasion.

For many of their fans there are few bigger than Spurs at home.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We have played eight games and perhaps we don't have the points we wanted or deserved. Now we have a chance to add more.

"I think we were very unlucky not to take something from Brighton, but if you don't score the chances you have you normally lose the game. We hope to improve that this weekend."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We have one more point than last season and I am not happy about that because we are fifth in the table and the ambition is to be on the top.

"At the same time we are realistic and with all the circumstance we suffered in the summer, with the World Cup and the players that arrived the week before the start of the season, the challenge was bigger for everyone.

"We kept fighting and we are very close to the top of the table. We are happy but we are trying to improve, trying to be ambitious and be top of the table."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This will be a tough game for Tottenham. West Ham's revival was ended in their defeat by Brighton, but we know now what they are capable of and I think they are solid enough to hold Spurs.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v cricket legend Shane Warne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won 14 Premier League games against Tottenham, which is their joint-highest tally against a specific opponent.

Tottenham could win successive league matches at West Ham for the first time since August 2009.

There have been 28 goals in the past eight meetings - 3.5 goals per game on average.

West Ham United

West Ham's defeat at Brighton last time out ended their four-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W3, D1).

They are looking to secure successive Premier League home wins for the first time since December 2016.

The Hammers have scored 11 goals in their past two competitive home games, as many as they had managed in the previous 10 fixtures at the London Stadium.

West Ham are winless in seven London league derbies since beating Chelsea last December (D5, L2).

Marko Arnautovic has scored three goals in his last four games at the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur