Cardiff City v Fulham

Joe Ralls was sent off for serious foul play versus Tottenham, with Cardiff losing an appeal against the red card

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff's Joe Ralls begins a three-game ban, although the midfielder may be sidelined beyond his suspension because of a chipped bone in his knee.

A knee injury rules out Danny Ward, while fellow striker Gary Madine is doubtful with an illness.

However, Aron Gunnarsson and Alex Smithies are both available.

Tom Cairney remains absent for Fulham because of a lack of match fitness, while Joe Bryan is still sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is close to a return from a dislocated shoulder and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Can you have a six-pointer in October? This certainly feels like one, despite Slavisa Jokanovic begging to differ.

One thing for sure is that Cardiff couldn't ask for more generous opposition as they aim to bag their first win of the campaign. Fulham are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, while the Cottagers also possess the division's worst defensive record.

A clash of two very different playing styles will make for interesting viewing, as should the fact this is a game both teams know they badly need to win.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I think we're 4/1 on [to be relegated] and they've thrown us to the wolves.

"I wouldn't, if I was a betting man, put money on [Cardiff staying up]. But I wouldn't have put a penny on us getting promotion last season.

"I would have said 'keep your money in your pocket, don't be stupid'. But some people won quite a lot of money and might do so again this year."

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic on the importance of this match: "The end of the game is not the end of the Premier League.

"If we win, [there is a] long period ahead of us and we will find more tough afternoons... If we lose, it's the same, there are 29 more games.

"All the games are important, it's not close to the end, this season we will finish in the middle of May."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have got a bit of a soft centre but they also have goals in their team. By being more adventurous they are a little bit more open, but I think they will come out on top in this one.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have not kept a clean sheet in their last 21 matches against Cardiff in all competitions, although they are unbeaten in the seven most recent meetings (W3, D4).

Cardiff won the only two Premier League encounters between these sides, which came in the 2013-14 season. Both teams were relegated.

The Bluebirds' 3-1 win against the Cottagers on 8 March 2014 remains their most recent home victory in the top flight.

None of the last 19 Premier League games between two newly-promoted clubs have ended in an away win (12 home wins, seven draws). The last such fixture won by the visitors was Leicester's 1-0 victory at Burnley in April 2015.

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds are without a win in 12 Premier League games, losing nine of those matches - including the last five.

They last suffered six consecutive league defeats in 1985, while playing in the third tier. It has not happened to them in the top flight since 1922.

Cardiff's last Premier League victory came away to Southampton in April 2014.

Their pass accuracy of 63.5% this season is the worst in the division. Opponents Fulham have the sixth highest figure (82.6%).

Neil Warnock's side have conceded 17 Premier League goals this term, a tally exceeded only by Fulham, who have let in 21.

Fulham