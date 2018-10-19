Bournemouth v Southampton
TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth pair Ryan Fraser and Joshua King are fitness doubts because of respective hamstring and ankle issues.
Charlie Daniels is nearing a return from a knee injury but will not be available this weekend.
Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has recovered from the hamstring tightness that prompted his withdrawal from the recent England squad.
Stuart Armstrong has overcome a calf problem, ensuring Southampton have a fully-fit squad.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@johnrodercomm: When I was growing up in Hampshire (and I'm old enough to remember when Bournemouth was in the county) there was little in the way of rivalry between these clubs.
Southampton's nemesis were (and still are) to the east, not the west, and indeed many Saints fans I knew had a soft spot for the Cherries.
So does geographical proximity make a derby, or does it need an element of animosity, whether historical or competitive?
What is certain is that Southampton desperately need a victory, while Bournemouth are enjoying a terrific start to the season and will fancy themselves to take maximum points from their South Coast neighbours. But is it truly a derby?
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We want more points on the board. We feel once we overcome a little bit of the anxiety we've got in our play at times, in key moments...
"It's not as if we're not getting shots off. If we convert more of them we'll score more goals and win more games.
"We've got a number of fixtures coming up that we feel we can maximise our chances with."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton are stuck near the bottom of the table with only one win from their first eight league games, while Bournemouth are absolutely flying.
They are set up to attack teams and, between them, their forward players are tricky, strong, skilful and pacy - a real handful.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Bournemouth's only league victory over Southampton in 11 attempts spanning 60 years came in March 2016; Steve Cook and Benik Afobe scored in a 2-0 Premier League home win.
- Southampton have lost just two of their last 14 games against Bournemouth in all competitions (W8, D4, L2).
Bournemouth
- The Cherries are vying to register three successive league wins in a single season for the first time since March 2016.
- Bournemouth's tally of 16 points is their best return after eight matches of a Premier League season. It took them 16 matches to reach that mark last season.
- Eddie Howe's side have won seven of their last 10 league fixtures.
- They could set a Premier League club record by extending their unbeaten home run to six matches. Bournemouth are also trying to win five consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since November 2014.
- Bournemouth have only lost one of their last eight Premier League home matches (W5, D2).
Southampton
- Saints have lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of 0-8. They last lost four in a row without scoring in the top flight back in December 1993.
- Southampton have not gone four consecutive Premier League matches without a goal since September to October 2004.
- They have won only three and lost nine of 16 league games under Mark Hughes.
- Southampton have scored one first-half league goal this season. Eight of their last nine goals have been scored after half-time.
- Their tally of 116 attempts on goal after eight matches this season is the third highest in the division behind Manchester City and Chelsea. However, only Cardiff have a worse shots-to-goals conversion rate than Southampton's 5.2%.
- Danny Ings has scored four goals in eight appearances for Southampton, accounting for half of the team's goals in all competitions this season.