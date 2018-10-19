FA Cup: Harrogate Town v Wrexham (Sat)

Jake Lawlor joined on a two year-deal for an undisclosed fee from National League rivals Salford City

FA Cup fourth qualifying round: Harrogate Town v Wrexham Venue: Wetherby Road Date: Saturday, 20 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham defender Jake Lawlor is being assessed ahead of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Harrogate Town.

Lawlor came off late in the first half of Wrexham's 2-1 win at Dagenham & Redbridge last Saturday.

Wrexham drew 0-0 at Harrogate in the league in September and will be aiming to reach the FA Cup first round proper for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Harrogate last reached the first round proper in the 2012-13 season.