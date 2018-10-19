Celtic v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Celtic are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings with Hibernian at Celtic Park (W6 D3) since a 2-1 loss in January 2010.
- After beating Celtic 2-1 in April, Hibs could win back-to-back league meetings with the champions for the first time since September 2007.
- After winning both of their last two league games, Celtic are looking to win three consecutive Scottish Premiership matches for only the second time in 2018, and the first since January - a run which included a 1-0 win at home to Hibs.
- Hibs are on a run of four consecutive league wins; they haven't won five in a row in the top-flight since March 2011.
- Celtic's James Forrest netted more goals in their 6-0 win over St Johnstone last time out (four) than he had in his previous 28 Scottish Premiership appearances combined (three).