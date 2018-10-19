Livingston v Dundee
- Although this will be the first top-flight meeting between Livingston and Dundee since May 2005, the Lions are unbeaten in four such games against the Dee (W2 D2).
- Dundee have never won away at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (P5 W0 D3 L2), conceding exactly one goal in all five visits.
- Livingston have won each of their last three home league games, their best run in the top tier of Scottish football since August 2002 (also three). They have never won four on the bounce at home in the Scottish Premiership.
- Dundee have lost eight of their last nine league games, winning the other 2-0 against Hamilton in September.
- Livingston and Dundee are the only two sides who are yet to see a player score more than once in this season's Scottish Premiership, with Dundee having five players on one goal whilst Livingston have eight.