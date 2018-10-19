Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen
- Hearts have won just one of their past eight league games against Aberdeen (D3 L4), a 2-0 victory in April last season.
- Aberdeen have won just three of their past 12 trips to Hearts in the top-flight (D2 L7), failing to score in six of those games.
- Hearts have lost just one of their last 18 home league games (W10 D7), winning four of their last five.
- Aberdeen's current run of three away league games without a win (D2 L1) is their poorest such streak since August 2016 (six games).
- Aberdeen's Stevie May has scored five goals in his six Premiership starts against Hearts; against no other club has he netted more in the division (level with Dundee).