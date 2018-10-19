Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v St Johnstone

  • Motherwell have won just one of their last nine league games against St. Johnstone (D2 L6), a 2-0 victory in February of last season.
  • St Johnstone have won four of their last five visits to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (L1), as many as their previous 14 combined.
  • Motherwell are one of only two sides yet to win at home in this season's Scottish Premiership (P4 W0 D2 L2) alongside Dundee.
  • St Johnstone have lost both of their last two away league games, last losing three in a row in October 2017 (four straight away defeats).
  • Only against Hibernian (eight goals) has St Johnstone's Liam Craig scored more goals in his career in the Scottish Premiership than he has against Motherwell (seven). Craig netted a brace in his last league visit to Fir Park in March 2017 in a 2-1 Saints win.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8611146819
2Hibernian85211961317
3Celtic8512134916
4Kilmarnock8512137616
5Livingston843185315
6Rangers84221881014
7Aberdeen833297212
8St Johnstone8224718-118
9Hamilton8206616-106
10Motherwell8125814-65
11St Mirren8116417-134
12Dundee8107516-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

