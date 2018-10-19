Motherwell v St Johnstone
- Motherwell have won just one of their last nine league games against St. Johnstone (D2 L6), a 2-0 victory in February of last season.
- St Johnstone have won four of their last five visits to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (L1), as many as their previous 14 combined.
- Motherwell are one of only two sides yet to win at home in this season's Scottish Premiership (P4 W0 D2 L2) alongside Dundee.
- St Johnstone have lost both of their last two away league games, last losing three in a row in October 2017 (four straight away defeats).
- Only against Hibernian (eight goals) has St Johnstone's Liam Craig scored more goals in his career in the Scottish Premiership than he has against Motherwell (seven). Craig netted a brace in his last league visit to Fir Park in March 2017 in a 2-1 Saints win.