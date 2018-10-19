Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • St Mirren have only lost once in their last seven home games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish top-flight (W4 D2), a 2-1 reverse in January 2015.
  • Kilmarnock have won four of their last five Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren (L1), as many as their previous 12 combined.
  • Since winning their opening league match of the season 2-1 against Dundee, St Mirren have gone seven league games without a win, losing six of those (D1), the longest ongoing winless streak of all sides in this season's Scottish Premiership.
  • Kilmarnock have won four of their last five league games (L1), including the last three in succession - they have scored 2+ goals in all five of those matches (11 total).
  • Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd has scored 11 goals in his last 12 starts against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th October 2018

  • CelticCeltic15:00HibernianHibernian
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00AberdeenAberdeen
  • LivingstonLivingston15:00DundeeDundee
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
  • St MirrenSt Mirren15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8611146819
2Hibernian85211961317
3Celtic8512134916
4Kilmarnock8512137616
5Livingston843185315
6Rangers84221881014
7Aberdeen833297212
8St Johnstone8224718-118
9Hamilton8206616-106
10Motherwell8125814-65
11St Mirren8116417-134
12Dundee8107516-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you