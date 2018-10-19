St Mirren v Kilmarnock
- St Mirren have only lost once in their last seven home games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish top-flight (W4 D2), a 2-1 reverse in January 2015.
- Kilmarnock have won four of their last five Scottish Premiership meetings with St Mirren (L1), as many as their previous 12 combined.
- Since winning their opening league match of the season 2-1 against Dundee, St Mirren have gone seven league games without a win, losing six of those (D1), the longest ongoing winless streak of all sides in this season's Scottish Premiership.
- Kilmarnock have won four of their last five league games (L1), including the last three in succession - they have scored 2+ goals in all five of those matches (11 total).
- Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd has scored 11 goals in his last 12 starts against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.