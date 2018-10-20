League Two
Forest Green15:00Cheltenham
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th October 2018

  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City13101227101731
2Exeter1383224121227
3Newport138322020027
4MK Dons13661168824
5Tranmere136521712523
6Colchester1364328151322
7Stevenage136341613321
8Forest Green134811912720
9Bury135441915419
10Crawley136161818019
11Carlisle136161315-219
12Oldham124531612417
13Swindon134541718-117
14Mansfield11371169716
15Yeovil124442015516
16Port Vale134271319-614
17Morecambe134181425-1113
18Crewe123361213-112
19Northampton132651119-812
20Notts County123361626-1012
21Grimsby12327918-911
22Cheltenham12237918-99
23Cambridge132291126-158
24Macclesfield130491124-134
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you