League Two
Crawley15:00Newport
Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town v Newport County

Bondz N'Gala
Bondz N'Gala received his red card in injury time at Colchester

Crawley's Bondz N'Gala will miss the game against Newport as he is suspended after a red card at Colchester United.

Nathaniel George will miss out through injury and Jimmy Smith (knee) is out for the remainder of the season.

High-flying Newport County head to Crawley Town with injury worries to several key midfielders.

Wales international Andrew Crofts (Achilles), Tyreeq Bakinson (dead leg) and Robbie Willmott (bruised shin) are all likely to miss out.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City13101227101731
2Exeter1383224121227
3Newport138322020027
4MK Dons13661168824
5Tranmere136521712523
6Colchester1364328151322
7Stevenage136341613321
8Forest Green134811912720
9Bury135441915419
10Crawley136161818019
11Carlisle136161315-219
12Oldham124531612417
13Swindon134541718-117
14Mansfield11371169716
15Yeovil124442015516
16Port Vale134271319-614
17Morecambe134181425-1113
18Crewe123361213-112
19Northampton132651119-812
20Notts County123361626-1012
21Grimsby12327918-911
22Cheltenham12237918-99
23Cambridge132291126-158
24Macclesfield130491124-134
View full League Two table

