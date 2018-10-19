Derby County v Sheffield United

Only two Championship strikers have scored more than the seven goals Billy Sharp has netted for Sheffield United this season

Derby County have fit-again Curtis Davies and George Evans in contention to return for the visit of Championship leaders Sheffield United.

Defender Davies (hamstring), an unused sub in the 1-1 draw at QPR, has not featured since the opening day, while Evans injured his knee on his league debut for the Rams on 21 August.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that Conor Washington is available.

The forward requested to be omitted by Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

Having missed his country's games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina he is in contention for a Blades side on a four-match winning streak.

Midfielder Paul Coutts has come off the bench in United's last two fixtures following his recovery from a broken leg and may be pushing for a starting berth, but Wilder may be reluctant to tinker with a successful formula.

Match facts