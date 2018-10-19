Derby County v Sheffield United
Derby County have fit-again Curtis Davies and George Evans in contention to return for the visit of Championship leaders Sheffield United.
Defender Davies (hamstring), an unused sub in the 1-1 draw at QPR, has not featured since the opening day, while Evans injured his knee on his league debut for the Rams on 21 August.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that Conor Washington is available.
The forward requested to be omitted by Northern Ireland for personal reasons.
Having missed his country's games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina he is in contention for a Blades side on a four-match winning streak.
Midfielder Paul Coutts has come off the bench in United's last two fixtures following his recovery from a broken leg and may be pushing for a starting berth, but Wilder may be reluctant to tinker with a successful formula.
Match facts
- Derby have won just one of their last six home Championship games against Sheffield United.
- Sheffield United have lost their last five league meetings with Derby in the month of October - most recently in October 2002.
- Derby have scored 15 Championship goals in 12 games this season - and the last eight have been scored by different players: Richard Keogh, Martyn Waghorn, Florian Jozefzoon, Harry Wilson, David Nugent, Mason Mount, Craig Bryson and Jack Marriott.
- Sheffield United are the only Championship side this season to use players exclusively from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
- Derby have drawn three of their last five Championship games, having previously drawn just one of their previous 16 league matches (not including the play-offs).
- Billy Sharp's seven Championship goals this season have earned 10 points for Sheffield United - the most of any player in the division in 2018-19.