Reading v Millwall

Saeid Ezatolahi
Saeid Ezatolahi joined Reading on season-long loan in August
Saeid Ezatolahi will miss Reading's Championship game against Millwall after picking up a knock on international duty with Iran.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), Sam Baldock (calf) and John O'Shea (hamstring) are also absent this weekend.

Mahlon Romeo will be fit to feature for Millwall, despite nursing a groin complaint while away on international duty with Antigua and Barbuda.

Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson should be available after long-term knee trouble.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a bit early to start talking in terms of six-pointers, but it is a big game because our home form hasn't been that good.

"We've got to find some form at home, we've got to put in some performances.

"Last season Millwall were a really strong side and although they've had some difficulties with results this season, they still are.

"We're going to have to really stand up to their physical and aerial threat and play our own style of football to cause them problems."

  • Reading have lost one of their past 10 home matches against Millwall in all competitions (W7 D2) - though this came in their most recent meeting in February 2018 (0-2).
  • Millwall won both league meetings with Reading last season after winning just one of their 16 league matches against the Royals prior to that.
  • Reading have lost 18 Championship matches in 2018 - two more than any other side.
  • Millwall have taken just three points from their past eight away Championship games (P8 W0 D3 L5).
  • Reading collected six points in their first two home Championship games under Paul Clement (W2) - in their eight games since, they have won just four points (W1 D1 L6).
  • No team has conceded more Championship goals in the past 15 minutes of games this season than Millwall (8, level with Preston).

