Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic are without suspended midfielder Darron Gibson, who begins his three-game ban after being sent off in the 4-0 defeat at Preston prior to the international break.
But defender Dan Burn may return from the broken foot he suffered in pre-season and midfielder Callum McManaman could be recalled against his old club.
West Bromwich Albion will check on the fitness of winger Matt Phillips.
Bakary Sako may feature for the first time since signing a short-term deal.
Chris Brunt and Hal Robson-Kanu are also options for Albion head coach Darren Moore should he wish to make changes to the side that started the 4-1 home win against Reading.
The Latics start the day 12th in the Championship, on 17 points - seven points behind the Baggies, who make their first visit to Wigan since a 2-1 win in November 2012.
Match facts
- Wigan and West Brom have not faced each other in any competition since May 2013 when the Latics won 3-2 at The Hawthorns in the Premier League.
- The last time Wigan and Albion met outside the top flight was in March 2004, when Darren Moore played in the Baggies' 2-1 win.
- Wigan have only lost back-to-back league games under Paul Cook once before, in February 2018.
- Albion have scored more goals in the second half of Championship matches (23) than all the other 23 Championship teams have scored in the full 90 minutes,
- Wigan are yet to recover a point from a losing position in the Championship this season, having gone on to lose all five matches in which they have trailed.
- The Baggies have already scored as many league goals this season (31 in 12 games) as they scored in the entire 38-game 2017-18 Premier League campaign.