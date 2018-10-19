Championship
Wigan15:00West Brom
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

Jay Rodriguez (left) and Dwight Gayle have scored more goals between them this season (15) than Wigan Athletic's entire team between them (14)
Wigan Athletic are without suspended midfielder Darron Gibson, who begins his three-game ban after being sent off in the 4-0 defeat at Preston prior to the international break.

But defender Dan Burn may return from the broken foot he suffered in pre-season and midfielder Callum McManaman could be recalled against his old club.

West Bromwich Albion will check on the fitness of winger Matt Phillips.

Bakary Sako may feature for the first time since signing a short-term deal.

Chris Brunt and Hal Robson-Kanu are also options for Albion head coach Darren Moore should he wish to make changes to the side that started the 4-1 home win against Reading.

The Latics start the day 12th in the Championship, on 17 points - seven points behind the Baggies, who make their first visit to Wigan since a 2-1 win in November 2012.

Match facts

  • Wigan and West Brom have not faced each other in any competition since May 2013 when the Latics won 3-2 at The Hawthorns in the Premier League.
  • The last time Wigan and Albion met outside the top flight was in March 2004, when Darren Moore played in the Baggies' 2-1 win.
  • Wigan have only lost back-to-back league games under Paul Cook once before, in February 2018.
  • Albion have scored more goals in the second half of Championship matches (23) than all the other 23 Championship teams have scored in the full 90 minutes,
  • Wigan are yet to recover a point from a losing position in the Championship this season, having gone on to lose all five matches in which they have trailed.
  • The Baggies have already scored as many league goals this season (31 in 12 games) as they scored in the entire 38-game 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough13652146823
5Sheff Wed135531918120
6Nottm Forest124711713419
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you