Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

Jay Rodriguez (left) and Dwight Gayle have scored more goals between them this season (15) than Wigan Athletic's entire team between them (14)

Wigan Athletic are without suspended midfielder Darron Gibson, who begins his three-game ban after being sent off in the 4-0 defeat at Preston prior to the international break.

But defender Dan Burn may return from the broken foot he suffered in pre-season and midfielder Callum McManaman could be recalled against his old club.

West Bromwich Albion will check on the fitness of winger Matt Phillips.

Bakary Sako may feature for the first time since signing a short-term deal.

Chris Brunt and Hal Robson-Kanu are also options for Albion head coach Darren Moore should he wish to make changes to the side that started the 4-1 home win against Reading.

The Latics start the day 12th in the Championship, on 17 points - seven points behind the Baggies, who make their first visit to Wigan since a 2-1 win in November 2012.

