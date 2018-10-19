Brentford v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Newly-appointed Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be in charge for the first time against Bristol City.
He takes the reins after the exit of Dean Smith to Aston Villa, having previously been assistant, and will assess the fitness of Chris Mepham.
Bristol City are set to hand a first league start to goalkeeper Max O'Leary.
The 22-year-old steps in as Niki Maenpaa is out for at least a month with an abductor strain, while Frank Fielding has viral meningitis.
Match facts
- Brentford are unbeaten in eight league games against Bristol City (W6 D2 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in League One in March 2007, a game which featured current Robins boss Lee Johnson.
- Bristol City have not won an away league match at Brentford since September 2005, winning 3-2 in League One.
- Since the start of last season, Brentford have dropped 37 points from winning positions in the Championship - six more than any other side; the Bees have lost the most points from winning positions this season (11).
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has never won in seven league managerial meetings with Brentford (P7 W0 D3 L4).
- Neal Maupay has had a hand in 13 goals in the Championship for Brentford this season (10 goals, 3 assists) - four more than any other player.
- Bristol City have won just two of their last 20 away games in all competitions (D8 L10).