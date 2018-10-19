Championship
Brentford15:00Bristol City
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Bristol City

Thomas Frank (right) took over from Dean Smith (left) after he departed to join Aston Villa
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 11:45 BST

Newly-appointed Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be in charge for the first time against Bristol City.

He takes the reins after the exit of Dean Smith to Aston Villa, having previously been assistant, and will assess the fitness of Chris Mepham.

Bristol City are set to hand a first league start to goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

The 22-year-old steps in as Niki Maenpaa is out for at least a month with an abductor strain, while Frank Fielding has viral meningitis.

Match facts

  • Brentford are unbeaten in eight league games against Bristol City (W6 D2 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in League One in March 2007, a game which featured current Robins boss Lee Johnson.
  • Bristol City have not won an away league match at Brentford since September 2005, winning 3-2 in League One.
  • Since the start of last season, Brentford have dropped 37 points from winning positions in the Championship - six more than any other side; the Bees have lost the most points from winning positions this season (11).
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has never won in seven league managerial meetings with Brentford (P7 W0 D3 L4).
  • Neal Maupay has had a hand in 13 goals in the Championship for Brentford this season (10 goals, 3 assists) - four more than any other player.
  • Bristol City have won just two of their last 20 away games in all competitions (D8 L10).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

