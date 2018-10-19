Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Paul Warne's Rotherham are without a league win in five matches

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is expected to have a number of players back from injury after the international break.

Richie Towell (knee), Jamie Proctor, Richard Wood and Clark Robertson (all groin) have recovered while Michael Smith has rested a groin problem.

New Bolton signing Stephen Ireland will not be match-fit to make his debut.

The former Manchester City midfielder has joined on a short-term deal with Phil Parkinson's side four points outside the Championship play-offs.

Match facts