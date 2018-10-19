Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers
Rotherham boss Paul Warne is expected to have a number of players back from injury after the international break.
Richie Towell (knee), Jamie Proctor, Richard Wood and Clark Robertson (all groin) have recovered while Michael Smith has rested a groin problem.
New Bolton signing Stephen Ireland will not be match-fit to make his debut.
The former Manchester City midfielder has joined on a short-term deal with Phil Parkinson's side four points outside the Championship play-offs.
Match facts
- Rotherham have lost just one of their 18 home matches against Bolton in all competitions (W11 D6), a 1-0 reverse in a league match in August 1966.
- Bolton have collected just one point from their past eight away league visits to Rotherham (P8 W0 D1 L7).
- Rotherham have lost just two of their past 21 home games in all competitions (W14 D5).
- Bolton manager Phil Parkinson has lost six of his past seven matches against Rotherham in all competitions (D1).
- Bolton have attempted just 109 shots in the Championship this season - 16 fewer than any other side.
- Bolton's Yanic Wildschut has scored in both of his league games against Rotherham, with both goals coming at the New York Stadium.