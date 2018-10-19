Stoke City v Birmingham City

Birmingham City had four managers in between the departure of Gary Rowett (left) in December 2016 and the arrival of Garry Monk at St Andrew's in March

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett says he has "one or two little knocks" to contend with ahead of the meeting with his old club Birmingham City.

Midfielder Sam Clucas (knee) and Ibrahim Afellay (also knee) remain sidelined, while skipper Ryan Shawcross has missed the last four games.

Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner is fit for a first outing in two months.

Blues also hope to have striker Isaac Vassell back in Garry Monk's squad within the next fortnight.

Vassell has not played for almost a year after a knee injury was followed by a hip problem during his rehabilitation.

Blues, who have drawn six times in an eight-game unbeaten run, are 17th in the Championship, three places and two points behind Stoke, who have won their last two games to move within three points of the play-offs.

Match facts