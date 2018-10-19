Championship
Stoke15:00Birmingham
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Birmingham City

Birmingham City had four managers in between the departure of Gary Rowett (left) in December 2016 and the arrival of Garry Monk at St Andrew's in March 2018
Stoke City boss Gary Rowett says he has "one or two little knocks" to contend with ahead of the meeting with his old club Birmingham City.

Midfielder Sam Clucas (knee) and Ibrahim Afellay (also knee) remain sidelined, while skipper Ryan Shawcross has missed the last four games.

Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner is fit for a first outing in two months.

Blues also hope to have striker Isaac Vassell back in Garry Monk's squad within the next fortnight.

Vassell has not played for almost a year after a knee injury was followed by a hip problem during his rehabilitation.

Blues, who have drawn six times in an eight-game unbeaten run, are 17th in the Championship, three places and two points behind Stoke, who have won their last two games to move within three points of the play-offs.

Match facts

  • This is the 100th meeting between Stoke and Birmingham in all competitions since their first meeting in October 1894. The Potters have won 42 and Blues won 32 of 99 matches between the sides.
  • Birmingham have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight league matches against Stoke.
  • Stoke manager Gary Rowett has not lost against Birmingham since he left the club in December 2016, With Derby, he won twice and drew once, facing a different manager each time (Gianfranco Zola, Lee Carsley and Steve Cotterill).
  • This will be the third Championship meeting between Gary Rowett and Garry Monk in the last three seasons. Rowett has won the other two, for Blues, 2-1 at Leeds in August 2016 and for Derby, 3-0 at Middlesbrough in November 2017.
  • Stoke are looking to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since October 2016.
  • Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 10 goals since Garry Monk's first match in charge in March - only Neal Maupay (14) and Lewis Grabban (11) have scored more in the Championship since.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

