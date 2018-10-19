Nottingham Forest v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest will give a late fitness test to Ben Osborn, who picked up a calf problem in training.
Fellow defender Jack Robinson is banned but Portuguese winger Diogo Goncalves is back after a three-match suspension.
Norwich will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki, who tore his hamstring while on duty for Finland.
Captain Grant Hanley is still weeks from a return, Kenny McLean is recovering from ankle surgery and Ben Marshall is a doubt after illness.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest kept clean sheets in both Championship meetings against Norwich in 2017-18 (W1 D1) - in their previous match, they had lost 5-1 (February 2017).
- Norwich have won two of their last 12 league visits to the City Ground against Nottingham Forest (D3 L7).
- Nottingham Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura has played more Championship matches without ending on the losing side than any other player this season (9 - W3 D6 L0).
- Norwich and Nottingham Forest have both scored just three first-half goals in the Championship this season, with only Rotherham scoring fewer (2).
- In regular Championship meetings, Aitor Karanka has never lost against Norwich, nor has he seen his sides concede a goal (P3 W2 D1 L0) - however, he did lose against the Canaries in the 2014-15 Championship play-off final as Middlesbrough manager.
- Norwich have given just 1,473 minutes to English players in the Championship this season - fewer than any other side; the Canaries are the only side yet to see an English player score a goal this season in the second tier.